Enjoy Sunday's Sunshine

The forecast is trending more active next week, with lots of cloud cover through the week and a few rain chances.
The forecast is trending more active next week, with lots of cloud cover through the week and a few rain chances.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High pressure is moving in across the Tri-States Saturday evening and will stay overhead through the overnight hours and into Sunday. With high pressure and calm winds, temperatures overnight will sink back down into the low to mid 20′s. A light Southerly breeze and an increase in upper-level clouds will prevent temperatures from dropping too much lower.

Clouds will erode on Sunday, leaving the region with more sunshine. Mostly sunny skies and the Southerly breeze will help temps climb to seasonable levels, in the mid 40′s. After Sunday, the weather pattern will become more active. Several troughs and areas of low pressure will crisscross the country, leading to lots of cloud cover through the week. Monday through Wednesday should stay mostly dry, with the best rain chances Thursday and Saturday. Temps will hold fairly steady in the 40′s after Monday.

