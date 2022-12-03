Feztival of Trees returns to Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - You have a chance to win fully-decorated Christmas trees all while supporting a good cause in Hannibal.

The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal is back with their annual Feztival of Trees event at 110 North Main St.

If you purchase a raffle ticket to bid on a tree, the money goes toward scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

Treasurer Jack Kairy encourages everyone to come and check out the trees.

“It’s a good cause for the community,” Kairy said. “It helps kids that need help. At the same time, it’s Christmas time and it’s a fun thing to do.”

The Christmas trees were donated by local businesses and individuals.

Kairy said their goal is to raise $10,000.

Here is a list of their dates and hours:

Friday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

