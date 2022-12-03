Feztival of Trees returns to Hannibal

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - You have a chance to win fully-decorated Christmas trees all while supporting a good cause in Hannibal.

The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal is back with their annual Feztival of Trees event at 110 North Main St.

If you purchase a raffle ticket to bid on a tree, the money goes toward scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

Treasurer Jack Kairy encourages everyone to come and check out the trees.

“It’s a good cause for the community,” Kairy said. “It helps kids that need help. At the same time, it’s Christmas time and it’s a fun thing to do.”

The Christmas trees were donated by local businesses and individuals.

Kairy said their goal is to raise $10,000.

Here is a list of their dates and hours:

  • Friday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies in Clayton crash
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close by April according to employee
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery
The program gives those charged with drug crimes a chance to turn their lives around outside of...
Two new graduates honored for drug court program completion

Latest News

Feztival of Trees returns to Hannibal
Feztival of Trees returns to Hannibal
options for women
Hannibal Options for Women sees success after opening, still seeking volunteers
Hannibal Options for Women sees success after opening, still seeking volunteers
Hannibal Options for Women sees success after opening, still seeking volunteers
Local group wants to bring historical life back to Keokuk cemetery
Local group wants to bring historical life back to Keokuk cemetery