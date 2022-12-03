Hannibal Options for Women sees success after opening, still seeking volunteers

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A pregnancy help center called Options for Women opened in Hannibal back in September.

Their goal was to connect with more unexpected parents and provide them with free pregnancy resources. It’s an organization that provides ultrasounds, life coaching, and other resources for unexpected parents.

“We help women to be able to look at their options, to know the information about abortion, give them the education that they need about that,” said Volunteer Life Coach and Ultrasound Nurse Tracy Yakes. “Adoption is another option that women and people don’t think about much.”

Over the past two-and-a-half months, they have been helping 12 clients. However, they said they could be reaching more women, but they need volunteers to help.

“I don’t think we are seeing the numbers that’s out there that need the help,” Yakes said.

Executive Director Paul Brunner said they expanded from their location in Bowling Green when they realized how many parents could benefit in Hannibal. They expect to serve around 500 people a year.

“I think of what we had in Bowling Green and it’s definitely ahead of what we had in Bowling Green when we opened there, so that’s good,” Brunner said.

Brunner said they have been successful so far, but need more volunteers. They want people who can mentor men about fatherhood.

“We got a guy already that wants somebody and we need some more,” Brunner said. “If there are any men out there that would like to help us, we’d love to have them.”

Both Brunner and Yakes are eager to continue serving the Hannibal community.

“We just have to stop and be able to help someone else, see what is available for them, and it does take volunteers to be able to do that,” Yakes said.

Brunner said in the future they plan to start an infant and pregnancy loss support group, provide resources for women in abusive relationships, and offer STD testing.

Options for Women is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is located in suite 7A in Northport Plaza in Hannibal.

For more information about how to get involved call 573-213-5119 or email them at info@calloptionsforwomen.com.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.