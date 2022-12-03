Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’

Real-life grinches destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Real-life grinches reportedly destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood.

Arizona’s Family reports four residents reported criminal damage to the Gilbert Police Department in late November.

Resident Nick Murphy said one of his family’s inflatable decorations was destroyed that evening, with surveillance video capturing the incident.

“You can see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” Murphy said.

According to Murphy, a neighbor’s surveillance video shows somebody popping his Christmas inflatable with a sharp object.

“It kind of breaks my heart a little,” he said.

Murphy and three others reported criminal damage to their Christmas decorations.

“It is somewhat devastating because we spend a lot of money decorating for the holidays, and they might not be able to afford to replace those,” said neighbor Jacqueline Shuttenberg.

But financials aside, Murphy said he won’t let this ruin his Christmas.

“Keep on with the Christmas spirit,” he said. “There are still so many gifts to give. Can’t let them win.”

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies in Clayton crash
Nikalos Bennett
Palmyra man arrested for alleged burglary, identity theft and forgery
John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery
There are now 12 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
IDPH reports 20,495 COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths over past week
Generic crash
Car crash injures 2 juveniles

Latest News

QND Raiders Focused On Tonight's Game On The IHSA Hardwood Against Top-Ranked SHG
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Dec 2) QND Raiders Basketball Team Set To Face Top-Ranked SHG Cyclones Tonight In Springfield
1825 N 24th Street
QFD and Tri-Township respond to shed fire
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl