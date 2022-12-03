QFD and Tri-Township respond to shed fire
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire District responded to a wooden shed that caught fire at 1825 North 24th street around 2:04 p.m., according to Tri-Township Fire Chief Tom Bentley.
Firefighters said that a wooden shed caught fire next to a metal shed.
Firefighters reported the cause of the fire was undetermined.
According to firefighters, no one was injured during the fire.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.