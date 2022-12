QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, December 2, 2022

IHSA Basketball Tonight

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 62

United Township 50

QHS Now (4-0) On The Season

IHSA Basketball

Quincy Notre Dame 35

Sacred Heart Griffin 66

QND Now (2-1) On The Season

