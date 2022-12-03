WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Ready To Tip-Off Against Top-Ranked SHG Cyclones Tonight In Springfield

IHSA Basketball: (2-0) Raiders Of QND Set To Travel To Springfield To Face The (2021-22) Class 3A State Champions
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame basketball team will be in the IHSA spotlight this evening as they travel to Springfield to face the (1-0) Cyclones of Sacred Heart Griffin. SHG is currently ranked Number 1 in the IHSA Class 3A Polls. The (2-0) Raiders understand the challenge that they’ll face in the Capital City this evening, but they feel prepared and ready for the challenge.

We’ll check in with QND senior guard Jackson Stratton for his insight on taking on the defending state champs on their homecourt this evening.

