WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 2) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past United Township On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood And The QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against Sacred Heart Griffin

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, December 2, 2022

High School Basketball Frenzy

IHSA

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 62

United Township 50

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)

Dom Clay (12 Points)

Cam Brown (10 Points)

Ralph Wires (10 Points)

QHS Now (4-0) Overall & (1-0) In WB6

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 35

(1) Sacred Heart Griffin 66

QND: Jackson Stratton (11 Points)

SHG: Jake Hamilton (19 Points)

(2-1) QND Will Play Host To Macomb On Saturday At The Pit

Tip-Off Set For 6:30 PM

Liberty 32

Camp Point Central 54

LHS Eagles Now (1-5) On The Season

Illini West 57

West Hancock 55

West Central 58

Brown County 52

BC Hornets Now (5-2) On The Season

WC Now (5-1) On The Season

(1) Southeastern Suns 56

Pittsfield 45

SE: Danny Stephens (49 Points)

MSHSAA Basketball

Palmyra 64

Canton 52

Mark Twain 61

Community 52

Hallsville 71

South Shelby 54

Palmyra 64

Canton 52

CHS Tigers Now (0-3) On The Season

Preston Brewer (14 Pts)

Kaden Oliver (11 Pts)

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Fulton 33

Bowling Green 43

Palmyra 51

Canton 44

Palmyra Lady Panthers Now (3-0)

Hallsville 21

South Shelby 56

SS Lady Birds Now (3-0) On The Season

SS: Kaylee Gaines (18 Points)

Miranda Patterson (16 Points)

Winfield Tip-Off Classic Consolation Finals

Christian 10

Hannibal 61

HHS: Abbie Martin (15 Points)

Malia Stolte (14 Points)

Baylee Pugh (8 Points)

IGHSAA

Central Lee 29

New London 64

West Burlington 74

Holy Trinity Catholic 51

HTC: Luke Hellige (24 Points)

HTC: Layne Rung (11 Points)

Mount Pleasant 66

Fort Madison 41

Keokuk 34

Burlington 61

IGHSAU Basketball (Girls)

New London 55

Central Lee 65

CLHS: Mya Lampe (10) 3-Pointers (New School Record)

West Burlington 48

HTC Lady Crusaders 40 (Final/OT)

College Basketball

Lady Trailblazer Town & Country Classic

Sauk Valley 52

John Wood 81

Lady Blazers Will Return To Action Saturday At 3PM At JWCC

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.