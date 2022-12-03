WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 2) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past United Township On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood And The QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against Sacred Heart Griffin

IHSA Hoops Tonight Danny Stephens Pumps In 49 Points During Southeastern Suns Victory
Quincy Blue Devils Win Western Big 6 Conference Opener In East Moline
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, December 2, 2022

High School Basketball Frenzy

IHSA

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 62

United Township 50

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)

Dom Clay (12 Points)

Cam Brown (10 Points)

Ralph Wires (10 Points)

QHS Now (4-0) Overall & (1-0) In WB6

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 35

(1) Sacred Heart Griffin 66

QND: Jackson Stratton (11 Points)

SHG: Jake Hamilton (19 Points)

(2-1) QND Will Play Host To Macomb On Saturday At The Pit

Tip-Off Set For 6:30 PM

Liberty 32

Camp Point Central 54

LHS Eagles Now (1-5) On The Season

Illini West 57

West Hancock 55

West Central 58

Brown County 52

BC Hornets Now (5-2) On The Season

WC Now (5-1) On The Season

(1) Southeastern Suns 56

Pittsfield 45

SE: Danny Stephens (49 Points)

MSHSAA Basketball

Palmyra 64

Canton 52

Mark Twain 61

Community 52

Hallsville 71

South Shelby 54

CHS Tigers Now (0-3) On The Season

Preston Brewer (14 Pts)

Kaden Oliver (11 Pts)

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Fulton 33

Bowling Green 43

Palmyra 51

Canton 44

Palmyra Lady Panthers Now (3-0)

Hallsville 21

South Shelby 56

SS Lady Birds Now (3-0) On The Season

SS: Kaylee Gaines (18 Points)

Miranda Patterson (16 Points)

Winfield Tip-Off Classic Consolation Finals

Christian 10

Hannibal 61

HHS: Abbie Martin (15 Points)

Malia Stolte (14 Points)

Baylee Pugh (8 Points)

IGHSAA

Central Lee 29

New London 64

West Burlington 74

Holy Trinity Catholic 51

HTC: Luke Hellige (24 Points)

HTC: Layne Rung (11 Points)

Mount Pleasant 66

Fort Madison 41

Keokuk 34

Burlington 61

IGHSAU Basketball (Girls)

New London 55

Central Lee 65

CLHS: Mya Lampe (10) 3-Pointers (New School Record)

West Burlington 48

HTC Lady Crusaders 40 (Final/OT)

College Basketball

Lady Trailblazer Town & Country Classic

Sauk Valley 52

John Wood 81

Lady Blazers Will Return To Action Saturday At 3PM At JWCC

