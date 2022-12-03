WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 2) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past United Township On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood And The QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against Sacred Heart Griffin
IHSA Hoops Tonight Danny Stephens Pumps In 49 Points During Southeastern Suns Victory
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, December 2, 2022
High School Basketball Frenzy
IHSA
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy Blue Devils 62
United Township 50
QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)
Dom Clay (12 Points)
Cam Brown (10 Points)
Ralph Wires (10 Points)
QHS Now (4-0) Overall & (1-0) In WB6
IHSA
Quincy Notre Dame 35
(1) Sacred Heart Griffin 66
QND: Jackson Stratton (11 Points)
SHG: Jake Hamilton (19 Points)
(2-1) QND Will Play Host To Macomb On Saturday At The Pit
Tip-Off Set For 6:30 PM
Liberty 32
Camp Point Central 54
LHS Eagles Now (1-5) On The Season
Illini West 57
West Hancock 55
West Central 58
Brown County 52
BC Hornets Now (5-2) On The Season
WC Now (5-1) On The Season
(1) Southeastern Suns 56
Pittsfield 45
SE: Danny Stephens (49 Points)
MSHSAA Basketball
Palmyra 64
Canton 52
Mark Twain 61
Community 52
Hallsville 71
South Shelby 54
Palmyra 64
Canton 52
CHS Tigers Now (0-3) On The Season
Preston Brewer (14 Pts)
Kaden Oliver (11 Pts)
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Fulton 33
Bowling Green 43
Palmyra 51
Canton 44
Palmyra Lady Panthers Now (3-0)
Hallsville 21
South Shelby 56
SS Lady Birds Now (3-0) On The Season
SS: Kaylee Gaines (18 Points)
Miranda Patterson (16 Points)
Winfield Tip-Off Classic Consolation Finals
Christian 10
Hannibal 61
HHS: Abbie Martin (15 Points)
Malia Stolte (14 Points)
Baylee Pugh (8 Points)
IGHSAA
Central Lee 29
New London 64
West Burlington 74
Holy Trinity Catholic 51
HTC: Luke Hellige (24 Points)
HTC: Layne Rung (11 Points)
Mount Pleasant 66
Fort Madison 41
Keokuk 34
Burlington 61
IGHSAU Basketball (Girls)
New London 55
Central Lee 65
CLHS: Mya Lampe (10) 3-Pointers (New School Record)
West Burlington 48
HTC Lady Crusaders 40 (Final/OT)
College Basketball
Lady Trailblazer Town & Country Classic
Sauk Valley 52
John Wood 81
Lady Blazers Will Return To Action Saturday At 3PM At JWCC
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.