1 seriously injured after US-136 head-on collision

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - One person was left seriously injured after a crash on US-136 in Hamilton Saturday night, according to the Illinois State Police.

Police said at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway Street in Hamilton, when an eastbound vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the westbound vehicle head-on.

Police reported that the driver of the eastbound vehicle was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were uninjured.

