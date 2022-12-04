2022 Winchester Hometown Christmas brings special additions

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester’s square was lit up with festivities Saturday at the annual Hometown Christmas celebration.

The daylong event kicked off with a breakfast with Santa and a cookie walk followed by members of the WHS band performing and serving hot chocolate in the square.

There was a gift wrapping station at First Baptist Church, a train display at the depot, Santa’s house, and vendors selling gifts at the American Legion.

The event also included the dedication of the Winchester Public Library’s new children’s room.

“Each year, Hometown Christmas helps the local stores,” Hometown Christmas committee member Bobbi Jo Smith said. “You know, people are out, come in, pick out a few things, get gas while they’re in town.”

The event wrapped up in the evening with a lighted parade, gingerbread contest and memory tree presentation.

