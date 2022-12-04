Crowds brave the cold for Hannibal’s Christmas Parade

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Temperatures near 30 degrees did not stop the holiday festivities in Hannibal as the annual Christmas Parade kicked off Saturday evening.

Hundreds lined Broadway and Main Streets to see the floats, collect candy and welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town.

Christmas Parade Chairman with the Hannibal Jaycees, Bobi Stevens, said the parade is also a great way for the community to donate toys for the Toys for Tots campaign.

“There are so many families just struggling this time of year, especially with prices increasing everywhere. I mean everybody has a struggle; we never know what someone else might be going through. And so, this is just a small way that we can give back to better our community,” Stevens said.

She said the parade is always a fun time and she is thankful for everyone coming out to participate in and enjoy the parade.

Stevens said the crowds the parade brings can also be great for downtown Hannibal as well.

“Anything we can do to create more business in our community and donate back to our community is what we hope for,” said Stevens.

WGEM had its own contingent of reporters and workers collecting toys and handing out candy.

