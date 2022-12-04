Deer Santa Festival back for fourth year

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit on Sunday, Pittsfield’s Courthouse Square is one place you’ll want to be.

Picture Pittsfield’s 4th annual Deer Santa Festival is kicking off at 3 p.m. and will be going on until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Activities include:

Photos with Santa at the William Watson Hotel

A dance performance with S&S School of Dance

Music performances

Living Windows displays in surrounding businesses

Painting and decorating for the Christmas tree with the Pike County Community Art Guild

Story book stroll

Live Llamas

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Wooden deer paint party

Letters to Santa

Picture Pittsfield Coordinating Council member Kaye Iftner said the event if put on by volunteers.

“Picture Pittsfield is all volunteer so a lot of people have rolled up their sleeves and made this happen,” Iftner said. “We’ve also had financial support from CASSCOM Communications and County Market that are helping defray some of the cost.”

Iftner said they are still taking volunteers. You can contact Picture Pittsfield on their Facebook page if you wish to help out.

