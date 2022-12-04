Fort Madison’s Avenue H open to traffic again

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - In Lee County, a road rehab project that’s been ongoing for three years is now finished.

While this three-year long Highway 61 project was taking place, construction crews were opening and closing portions of the roads to allow access to all of the business that rest on that main street.

Lost Duck Brewing Company Assistant Bartender Stephen Gelsthorpe said the construction was painful to go through, but he’s glad to see a better road in its place.

People who live in Lee County, like Gelsthorpe, are happy to see Second through 15th Streets on Avenue H fully open again.

Gelsthorpe said for a couple of months during the summer of 2021, his job was shut down due to the project.

Their parking lot had to close in order to repair the sidewalk and road it’s next to.

“It was in bad shape, but this is the main line through Fort Madison before they built the bypass and so we had a lot of trucks going through town and stuff.” Gelsthorpe said.

While he’s happy the road was fixed, the closure didn’t come without hurting his wallet.

When Lost Duck Brewing Company shut down for the construction, Gelsthorpe had to file for unemployment since he was out of work.

He hopes the newly renovated road will drive business up.

“It was a much needed improvement in an aging river town and we’re glad it’s done now and it looks nice and we hope it attracts some people,” Gelsthorpe said.

Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the years long road repair project is just another example of how the community is trying to restore the city.

“Quality of life issues that have to ratchet up with our people issues and our industrial issues. We’re very proud of the comprehensive approach that Fort Madison is taking right now to revitalizing the area,” Mohrfeld said.

He said converting the road from a four lane highway to three lanes changes the atmosphere of the district.

“It gives it a wide slow residential feel,” Mohrfeld said.

Along with the lane conversion, Mohrfeld said construction crews updated the sidewalks and lighting that are located along Highway 61.

He said don’t be alarmed if you still see “Sidewalk Closed” signs around as crews are finishing some of the smaller sidewalk repairs.

Mohrfeld said the city has also been repairing two bridges.

He said the bridges on Avenue H and 27th Street should be open soon, but he did not specify when.

