John Wood Community College Cheerleaders host camp

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Community College Cheerleaders hosted their Mini Blazers Cheerleading Camp on Sunday to give kids in the community an opportunity to learn how to cheer.

From 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., kids ages 5-12 were taught the basics of cheerleading and dance.

”This provides a safe and healthy environment for them to come and learn leadership skills. Being able to use their voice, do something they love to do, do a passion. There’s not a lot of stuff to do as a cheerleader at such a young age,” said JWCC Cheerleading Coach Lexus Wedding.

The young cheerleaders in training were able to use what they were taught in the half time show of the JWCC Men’s Basketball game.

This is the second year the cheerleaders hosted this event.

On Dec. 16 -18, the JWCC Cheerleaders are hosting the Rumble on the River, which will give local high school cheerleading teams an opportunity to showcase their skills.

