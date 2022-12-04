Weak earthquake hits Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Don’t get shaken up, but a small earthquake hit western Monroe County on Saturday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit a little over 3 miles Southwest of Madison, Missouri, close to Monroe County Road 1043.

The earthquake was three quarters of a mile deep and struck around 2:19 a.m. on Saturday.

The weak nature of the earthquake and its occurrence in the middle of the night is likely why there have been no reports of shaking or damage reported to the USGS.

Magnitude 2.0-2.9 earthquakes are very common across the Earth’s surface with millions of them every year.

Most of these earthquakes result in limited shaking of the Earth’s surface depending upon the depth of the earthquake.

While minor earthquakes are somewhat rare in Northeast Missouri, the state is prone to shaking with the New Madrid fault zone centered over Southeastern Missouri.

This zone produces hundreds of small earthquakes a year.

Some of the largest earthquakes in the continental US were recorded in that region in the 1800′s.

Magnitude 2 earthquakes are quite common worldwide. (WGEM)

