Winchester Public Library Children’s Room now open

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - People who grew up in Winchester remember going to the public library that was built in 1910.

“I used to come here and get Hardy Boys books,” said Winchester native Mandy Sipes. “And, I would come here and sit on the floor. When I was little, only about half the library was here.”

Kids in Scott County now have more reading and play space they can enjoy at the public library without needing to feel cramped.

The new children’s room was officially opened to the public Saturday afternoon with a grand ceremony including face painting and activities.

Winchester Public Library Board of Trustees President Merrylyn Fedder said the children’s library started as an idea in 2010.

“There have been so many people involved, some former board members. And there were a few of us that were not giving up because we have so many good programs for the children,” Fedder said.

Fedder said the library got an $188,000 USDA grant through the Illinois State Library in 2012 to begin the addition.

That money initially ran out; however, Illinois State Library board member Mark Shaffer said the project needed to get done.

“It’s important for today and important for libraries to be able to offer space,” Shaffer said. “If you could see pictures of when they were doing summer reading programs and they had the one room, there were people sitting on top of each other. There was no room.”

The library eventually secured about $500,000 in the past couple of years through a combination of grants and donors to help get them to the finish line.

Dozens of library officials, city leaders, parents and children attended the grand opening.

Kids, like Ronni Hubbert will now get to reap the benefits.

“We come here every once in a while,” Ronni said. “And sometimes after school.”

