38th Annual WGEM Bucket Blitz

By WGEM Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WGEM Bucket Blitz in 2020
WGEM Bucket Blitz in 2020(WGEM)

This is the 38th year WGEM has been holding the Bucket Blitz for The Salvation Army.

Quincy

Volunteers will be at the entrance of the Quincy Town Center (formerly the Quincy Mall) at 33rd & Broadway from Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

They will be standing at the center island at the entrance. People are encouraged to drive up and drop off their donations.

Donations can also be made by texting DONATEQUINCY to 24365.

Hannibal

A collection will also take place in Hannibal for one day on Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 3650 Stardust Dr.

Donations can be made with cash, check, or credit/debit card.

Salvation Army Dip jars are an easy way to make a $10 or $20 donation with your Credit or debit cards.

Donations can also be made by texting DONATEHANNIBAL to 24365.

Bucket Blitz ways to give.
Bucket Blitz ways to give.(WGEM)
Bucket Blitz
Bucket Blitz(WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tri-States Christmas lights

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Iowa auditor warns of phone scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Fickett
A concerned citizen notified Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's office on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that they had received a phone call from a person inquiring about their mortgage.

News

38th Annual Bucket Blitz

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Health departments see rise in flu cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
McWilliams says they are expecting cases to rise during the post-Thanksgiving period.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army emergency shelter seeing more use

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Salvation Army Regional Social Services Director Heidi Welty said the Quincy Salvation Army runs a 14-bed shelter, and they are always full, with a waiting list.

News

Local CEO program prepping seniors for after high school

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Kickoff to Christmas returns to Payson

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

John Wood Community College Cheerleaders host camp

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

1 seriously injured after US-136 head-on collision

Updated: 13 hours ago