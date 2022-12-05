38th Annual WGEM Bucket Blitz

WGEM Bucket Blitz in 2020 (WGEM)

This is the 38th year WGEM has been holding the Bucket Blitz for The Salvation Army.

Quincy

Volunteers will be at the entrance of the Quincy Town Center (formerly the Quincy Mall) at 33rd & Broadway from Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

They will be standing at the center island at the entrance. People are encouraged to drive up and drop off their donations.

Donations can also be made by texting DONATEQUINCY to 24365.

Hannibal

A collection will also take place in Hannibal for one day on Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 3650 Stardust Dr.

Donations can be made with cash, check, or credit/debit card.

Salvation Army Dip jars are an easy way to make a $10 or $20 donation with your Credit or debit cards.

Donations can also be made by texting DONATEHANNIBAL to 24365.

