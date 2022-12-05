Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 5th, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Logan Tarpein

Alivia Schmidt

Chris McClary

Bryce Genenbacher

Thunder Holtshouser

Tanner Stuckman

Hayes Frericks

Brian Holzgrafe

Cole Peter

Drew Peter

Rhett Peter

Logan Davis

Austin Gaylord

Eric Hauk

Bette Bunte

Tom Geise Jr.

Tell Legg

Craig Garner

Michael Kirchner

Jill Farve

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 3rd and 4th, 2022

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 5, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 5, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 2nd, 2022

Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 2, 2022

Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:48 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 2, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 1st, 2022

Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 30th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 30, 2022

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 30, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 29th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 29, 2022

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 29, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 28th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.