Grab the Umbrella Later this Week

0.50" of rain will be possible in some areas.
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After some dry weather, rain chances will be back on the increase.

A weak cold front will swing through Monday evening, helping to drop high temps a bit into the low 40′s Tuesday. This will be a dry cold frontal passage. Rain chances return, albeit on the low side, Tuesday afternoon and evening as a low-pressure system passes to the South of the Tri-States. Rain chances will be highest in the southern counties, but rainfall amounts will remain minimal.

Wednesday will see drier and slightly warmer conditions once again with plenty of clouds sticking around. The next system moves in Wednesday night and will bring rain back into the forecast throughout Thursday. Rain totals could climb as high as half an inch, especially across Southeastern areas. Cooler air moves in again for next weekend with the clouds sticking around as well.

