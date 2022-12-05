Health departments see rise in flu cases
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local health departments begin to worry about flu cases increasing through the holiday seasons.
Marion County Public Health Supervisor Crystal McWilliams said they have seen 42 flu cases in Nov, mostly Influenza A. She said they only saw 10 patients in October.
McWilliams said they are expecting cases to rise during the post-Thanksgiving period.
Walgreens and CVS offer flu shots for free.
Symptoms of the flu virus, according to the CDC
- fever* or feeling feverish/chills
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body aches
- headaches
- fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.