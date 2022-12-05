Health departments see rise in flu cases

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local health departments begin to worry about flu cases increasing through the holiday seasons.

Marion County Public Health Supervisor Crystal McWilliams said they have seen 42 flu cases in Nov, mostly Influenza A. She said they only saw 10 patients in October.

McWilliams said they are expecting cases to rise during the post-Thanksgiving period.

Walgreens and CVS offer flu shots for free.

Symptoms of the flu virus, according to the CDC

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

