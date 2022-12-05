Hospital Report: December 5, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Sage Moore, age 9, of Quincy, died on December 3 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Helen “Peggy” M. Wortman age 65, of Quincy died on December 2 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Mary A. McClaskey, age 83, of Quincy, died on December 3 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Ronald “Ron” Snider, age 88, of Quincy, died on December 2 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Jimmie C. Robinson, 79, of Hannibal, MO, passed away December 2 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Roger Lee Hadfield age 81, of Quincy died on December 1 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Jerald “Jerry” Lee Alexander, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 1 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Matthew David Smith, age 40, of rural Quincy, died December 1 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Janet A. Homan, 84, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 30 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Dillion J Welte & Ashlynn N Steward of Quincy, IL...girl

Blake & Julie Harper of Quincy, IL....boy

Tim & Mayia Redd of Quincy, IL...girl

Jake & Jamie Thornton of Quincy, IL....girl

