Local charity helps several families a month who need assistance

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a charity in Shelby County that started 12 years ago to help local people in need.

The group helps community members by giving them money directly, ranging from $250-$500.

”We kind of recommend that people use that for gas money or motel money if they have to do that,” Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Member Glenn Eagan said. “A lot of people, unfortunately, when they have an illness and they’re having to pay for part of that, they just don’t have the money for gas, so this really just helps them being able to make it to the hospital or doctor’s appointment whenever we give them this money.”

They help people who have been diagnosed with cancer, suffered an injury, or even those who have had damage done to their home from natural causes.

The Diallo family is one of many families in Shelby County who have received help from the Neighbors Helping Neighbors charity.

Rosie Dilallo had a maple tree fall on her house after a storm and the group was there to help her and her family without them even having to ask.

“It just shows that they pay attention to who needs help and they’re willing to help,” Dilallo said. “You don’t have to ask for it, you don’t have to apply for anything, they’re just willing. They just show up one day and they’re helping you and I just think that’s amazing.”

Neighbors Helping Neighbors has been funded through memorial donations.

They’ve been able to donate $700,000 to those families in need.

You can contact Glenn Eagan at 573-819-4312 on how you can get involved.

