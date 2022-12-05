Lots of Clouds and a Couple Rain Chances this Week

By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After sunshine filled days Saturday and Sunday, cloud cover will be on the rise as a more active pattern takes shape. Monday will start the week off with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with light Southerly winds helping temperatures climb to around 50 degrees. A weak cold front will swing through Monday evening, which will help lower temps on Tuesday into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Rain chances remain quite low with the front, but Tuesday afternoon and evening there will be a chance for a few isolated showers as low pressure swings to the South.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies once again, before a warm front lifts northward bringing mild temperatures and more rain potential Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday. Rainfall amounts look to at least reach 0.25 for many, but the potential exists for slightly higher totals. Slightly cooler air will move in behind the system in time for Friday, with another chance at some showers lurking during next weekend.

