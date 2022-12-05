More clouds today, but mild

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Through the day, we are expecting a dry and mild day, in spite of the fact that we will have more clouds. As winds out of the south persist, a warmer airmass is in the process of spreading into the region from the south. We are stuck in-between two areas of clouds. So the day will start off partly sunny, a mixture of sun and clouds. However, a bit more clouds will move in throughout the day so at times it will look more mostly cloudy. Daytime highs will be nice and mild for this time of year. Depending on where you live, highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Later this evening, a weak cold front will move southward through the Tri-States. This front is not expected to bring us any precipitation but it will cool us down a little for tomorrow.

Tomorrow will end up a rather cloudy day with the chance for some very light rain and/or drizzle. A low pressure will track to the south of us providing support for some very light spotty rain showers/drizzle. This looks to be mainly in the afternoon and evening. The rain/drizzle will not amount to much with less than one hundredth of an inch of rain being possible. Daytime highs will be a little cooler, in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.