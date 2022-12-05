Portion of Western Ave. in Macomb closed through Friday

MACOMB (WGEM) - From Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9, a portion of Western Ave. near Western Illinois University will be closed to through traffic.

Specifically, the portion that spans from Corbin Hall to the intersection of N Western and W Murray Street.

WIU Deputy Director for Facilities, Planning and Construction Ted Renner said this is being done as work for the university’s new performing arts center gets well underway.

”While they’re tying the new water lines in for the building, they actually have to go in the other side of the road so it’s not that they can do it here,” he said. “In doing that they have to completely shut down the road, saw cut the road, find the line, dig down, get it and that’s what’s tied in.”

He expects work to conclude Friday afternoon sometime and doesn’t anticipate any road closures in the near future.

Until then, Renner encourages drivers and pedestrians to add a few extra minutes into their route and to plan accordingly.

“Once they start to deliver the steel, which we don’t have a schedule on that, you’re looking at significant pieces of equipment being brought in on flat bed trailers and that may dictate road closures, but typically we look to do that first thing in the morning,” he said.

Go West will provide alternate bus routes around the impacted area. Surrounding neighborhood streets and parking lots will remain accessible.

Campus route maps are on WIU Go West Transit Facebook page.

Renner said the estimated completion date for the new building is in late 2024.

