Salvation Army emergency shelter seeing more use

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at the Salvation Army say as the weather turns colder, demand for space at their John Gardner Stevenson Family Emergency Shelter is going up.

Regional Social Services director Heidi Welty said the 14-bed shelter is always full and has to maintain a waiting list.

Major Shelley McClintock said their Bucket Blitz supports the programs the Salvation Army offers including the shelter. She said some of that money goes towards financial assistance for temporary or permanent housing, which can help free up space in the shelter.

“The other night 22 people stayed with us so that means that there were just about as many people on cots that there were in beds and that’s just because when the weather gets cold,” she said. “People look for a place to stay, especially our homeless population who often can find shelter out in the elements but there’s certain temperatures that’s just not safe and I’m glad they come to us.”

Welty said they have 14 beds in the shelter, and up to 9 cots. She said they do encourage those with friends or family to reach out and try to stay with them when it gets cold. With all the people coming in, she said they are working hard to figure out how to help them.

“What we are going to do, that seems to be on my plate often,” she said. “Whether purchasing other cots, or trying to figure out more space in rooms, maybe providing hotel motel for overflow, managing the wait list.”

