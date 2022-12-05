WGEM Sports Breaking News: Monday (December 5) Quincy University Hawks Release Their 2023 Baseball Schedule

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University baseball coaching staff released the teams 2023 schedule earlier today in “The Gem City.” The Hawks are looking to extend their Midwest Regional appearance streak which currently stands at 7 after falling one win short of the Division II College World Series last season. Under first year head coach Matt Schissel, the 2022 campaign saw the Hawks post a (37-25) overall record and a (15-9) slate in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

The 2023 schedule will feature 50 games, with 25 of them being at historic QU Stadium. The slate will feature 6 teams that were ranked in the top 20 of the final 2022 NCBWA poll, 7 teams that made regional appearance, 4 of which made it to their respective super regionals.

The Hawks will fly south to open the campaign with 7 games in 12 days. They will throw the first pitch of the season on February 10, 2023 against the University of Tampa Spartans. QU will play a three-game series against the Spartans over three days. The Spartans were ranked 8th in the final NCBWA poll of the 2022 season, where they made the South super-regional. The Hawks and Spartans have not battled on a baseball field since March 7, 2009.

After a travel day, the Hawks will play a single game against the St. Leo University Lions on Valentine’s Day. The Lions finished the 2022 season ranked 19th in the NCBWA poll, which saw them make the regional.

QU will wrap up their Florida trip by making the 90-minute trek from Saint Leo to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. The Hawks and Tars will meet for the first time in each of the program’s histories on February 17th to kick off a three-game series. Rollins finished the 2022 season ranked 4th in the NCBWA poll and defeated Tampa in the South super-regional.

The 2023 Hawks will make their home debut as the calendar flips to March when the Northwood University Timberwolves come to QU Stadium on March 3rd through 5th for a four-game set. The Hawks and Timberwolves met in the Midwest Regional last season, with the Hawks eliminating Northwood.

QU will remain at home as the Augustana University Vikings come to the Gem City for the first time in program history. The teams last met on March 23, 1991 in a neutral site where the Hawks won 12-0. QU and Augustana will battle in a three-game set starting on March 10th with a doubleheader. The Vikings finished the season ranked 16th in the NCBWA poll, and ended their season in a super-regional.

GLVC play opens on March 17th for the Hawks as the Miners of Missouri S&T come to QU Stadium. Last season, the Hawks took 3 of 4 from the Miners in the final week of the season.

Quincy steps back out of conference play for a single game in Warrensburg, Missouri on March 21st to take on the University of Central Missouri Mules, which finished the 2022 season ranked 13th in the NCBWA poll and made the Central regional. The Hawks have not traveled to UCM since March 11, 2003. The Mules return the favor and come to the Gem City on April 25th. UCM last visited QU back in the 1997 season.

The Hawks will return home on March 24th as they continue GLVC play with the Truman State Bulldogs coming to QU Stadium for a four game series. Last year, the Hawks took 3 out of 4 from the Bulldogs in Kirksville. During the 2021 season, QU swept TSU the last time the Bulldogs came to Quincy.

Quincy returns to the place where they saw their 2022 season end in the super regional to the University of Illinois – Springfield Prairie Stars on March 31st. UIS made the Division II World Series after eliminating the Hawks in 3 games during the super regional series. During the regular season, the Hawks took 3 of 4 games at QU Stadium. UIS finished the season ranked 9th in the NCBWA poll.

Easter weekend sees the Maryville Saints come to Quincy for a GLVC series. Last year, the Hawks took 2 of 3 from the Saints in a non-conference series at Maryville. Despite owning a 25-12 advantage in the all-time series, the Hawks have not defeated Maryville at home since the 2018 season.

Hitting the road for another midweek game, this time against the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on April 12th. The Hawks and Bearcats battled last year with QU coming out victorious by the score of 12-7. Northwest Missouri comes to Quincy on May 2nd to return the favor. It’s been 6 years since the teams have met in Quincy, which saw the Hawks win 14-3.

Returning to Lebanon, Illinois for the first time in 3 years, the Hawks and McKendree University Bearcats due battle in a GLVC series beginning on April 14th. This will be the first series that will count as conference games between the two schools.

The second to last weekend of April sees the Hawks travel to the University of Missouri – St. Louis for a conference series. The Hawks currently hold a 10-game win streak over the Tritons and a 28-8 all-time advantage.

The Hawks round out their home schedule with the Drury Panthers with the series beginning on April 28th. The last time the Panthers came to Quincy was in 2018, where the teams split the four-game series.

A trip to Kansas City is in the plans for the Hawks to finish the 2023 regular season on May 5th. The Hawks will battle the Rockhurst University Hawks. QU last traveled to Kansas City in the 2018 season, which saw Quincy take the series.

--QU Release

