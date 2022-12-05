WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) Canton Lady Tigers Ready To Tip-Off Against Palmyra Tonight On The MSHSAA Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In one of the most highly anticipated games on the prep hoops schedule tonight throughout the Tri-States will take place at Canton High School this evening. That’s where the Lady Tigers of CHS will play host to the undefeataed Lady Panthers of Palmyra. The game will represent Canton’s second home game of the new (2022-23) season.

The last time these two teams collided was back in January. CHS senior guard Nariah Clay offered some thoughts on this evening’s contest that’s expected to draw another large crowd to the Canton gym.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.