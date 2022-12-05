WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) QHS Blue Devil Freshman Wrestler Todd Smith Makes Varsity Debut vs. Fort Madison’s Daniel Sokolik In The Gem City

Quincy High Wrestling Team Played Host The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison On The Mats On Thursday
QHS Wrestler Todd Smith Makes Varsity Debut vs. Ft. Madison's Daniel Sokolik
QHS Wrestler Todd Smith Makes Varsity Debut vs. Ft. Madison's Daniel Sokolik
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The excitement was building throughout the evening at the Quincy High Gym on Thursday evening. It was a certainly a big night for the QHS Wrestling Team! That’s because the Bloodhounds Wrestling Team from Fort Madison High rolled into “The Gem City” to face the Blue Devils on the mats. The high-anticipated home opener for the “Blue & White” drew a large crowd to the Quincy High campus to see the two programs square off. In the 285-pound weight class, Quincy Freshman Tood Smith made his varsity debut. Smith had the daunting task of facing Bloodhounds standout Daniel Sokolik.

Smith lost his first match in the high school ranks after he was pinned by Sokolik, but QHS won the match in the team standings 40-35 over FMHS.

