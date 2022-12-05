WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Set To Face Pittsfield Tonight On The IHSA Hardwood
Senior Danny Stephens & The Suns Prepare To Venture Into Saukees Country To Face Pittsfield At 7:00 PM
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (3-1) Suns of Southeastern High School are the top-ranked boys basketball team in the IHSA Class 1A polls this week. A big reason for that ranking of course is due to Suns senior Danny Stephens. The Southeastern standout has gone on a scoring spree of late that has captured the imagination of prep basketball fans across the “Land of Lincoln.”
This evening, the Mizzou preferred walk-on signee will lead the Suns into the heart of Pike County to tip-off against the Saukees on the prep hardwood. We’ll have a preview...
