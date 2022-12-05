WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 1) Quincy High Blue Devils Wrestling Team Takes On The Bloodhounds of Fort Madison On The Mats During Their (2022-23) Home Opener

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Exciting high school wrestling returned to “The Gem City” this evening as the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison ventured to Quincy High to take on the Blue Devils. 14 matches were scheduled between the Hounds and the Devils on the mats. As expected, a big crowd was on hand to watch the two programs square off. At 182 pounds, QHS senior Ty Moore faced Fort Madison’s Tegue Smith. Moore fell to defeat by pin at the (2:45) mark in front of a disappointed home crowd. At 220 pounds, Fort Madison’s Landon Rudd and QHS senior Gavin Schumacher were locked in a real battle from the start.

In a match that went back and forth throughout, it was Schumacher turning it on at the end to seal a (7-3) decision over Rudd. As a team, the Blue Devils posted a hard-fought 40-35 win over FMHS. Other Winners on the night included Fort Madison’s Daniel Sokolik at 285 and Issaac Thacher at 195, Quincy’s Max Miller at 170, and junior Owen Uppinghouse at 160. At 152, Fort Madison’s Aidan Pennock posted a victory by fall and teammate Nolan Riddle also posted a win at 145 pounds. At 132, Blue Devil standout Eli Roberts posted a 9-3 win by virtue of a decision while Brody Baker won by fall at 138 pounds.

At 113 pounds, Quincy’s Wyatt Boeing posted a victory while teammate Dom Deming (120) got by Fort Madison’s Noah Swigart by fall at the (1:17) mark. At 126, Fort Madison’s Logan Pennock posted a win by fall against Quincy’s Cale Mixer at the (1:20) mark.

