Adams County Health Department to offer lab draw program

Adams County Health Department
Adams County Health Department(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department announced Tuesday a new lab draw program that will begin Jan. 3.

According to health officials. this cost-effective program is ideal for the uninsured, underinsured, and those with high-deductible insurance plans.

Hours for lab draws will be Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. with no appointment needed.

Individuals 18 years and older wishing to have labs drawn should have their doctor’s orders in hand or have their doctor send them to the health department.

The complete fee schedule is below:

Test and fee schedules
Test and fee schedules(WGEM)

