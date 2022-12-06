Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to...
An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to point “AR-15 type rifle."(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.

The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer’s vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter.

Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and aiming the rifle at the officer.

The officer, a three-year veteran, fired several rounds that struck the suspect, Kling said. The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, the chief said. No officers or civilian police employees were injured.

The suspect did not fire his weapon. The incident was under investigation.

Rialto is a city of 99,000 residents in San Bernardino County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

