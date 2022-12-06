Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 6th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dhana Rickey

Dan Mulch

Braxton Nunez

Bill O’Brien

Erica Carroll

Jeremy Arns

Kaley Reno

Marilyn Heberlein

Ray Sharpe

Alice Thorman

Joseph Sapp

Merritt Lomax

Sakina Hickman

Jos’Lynn Hickman

Paul Moody

Wendy Harris

ANNIVERSARIES

Danny & Leanne Hollensteiner

Terry & Jan Miles

Andrew & Alejandra Ogel

