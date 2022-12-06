Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI

Dan McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.
Dan McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.(Creve Coeur Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin has been charged with Persistent Driving While Intoxicated, which is a class E felony.

According to police, On Dec. 4 McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.

Calls about an impaired driver came into Creve Coeur Police Department on Dec. 4. Police said while checking the area an officer found a white sedan driving northbound on I-270 failing to stay in a single lane.

After field sobriety tests and the officer’s personal observations, McLaughlin was arrested for a DWI.

On Dec. 5, an in-custody warrant was made within the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and they charged McLaughlin as a Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated.

According to documents from the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, this is McLaughlin’s third DWI arrest.

He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again in November 2011.

McLaughlin was transferred to the St. Louis County Justice Center and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

