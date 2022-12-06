Cloudy and slightly cooler today.

Most of the Tri-States will be cloudy and dry today. However, the far southern tier may get a...
Most of the Tri-States will be cloudy and dry today. However, the far southern tier may get a *few* light spotty showers this afternoon and evening.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are pretty similar to what we had yesterday morning, as we are mainly in the 30s. Pittsfield, Illinois, has been just a little warmer though in the low 40s. Through the morning hours you may notice a little bit of some patchy fog, but denser fog is to our south in St. Louis. Overall, today will shape up cloudy and a little cooler. A cold front came through the Tri-States overnight so daytime highs will be a little cooler today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, which is actually pretty seasonable. A low pressure system will drift to the south of us today. With increasing moisture that low pressure may develop a *few* very light spotty rain showers or drizzle later this afternoon and evening. However, this rain chance would be for the southern tier. The rest of the Tri-States will remain dry. Rainfall totals will be very light, below one hundredth of an inch. Just enough rain to wet your sidewalk or car windshield. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with lows in the 30s again.

Tomorrow will be another rather cloudy day, with mostly cloudy skies. However, it will be a dry day. Please note though, we may see some patchy fog again during the morning hours. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 40s.

The better chance of rain, widespread rain, will arrive on Thursday.

