No injuries after Titan Wheel boiler room fire

By Quentin Wells
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-Township Fire Protection District responded to a fire in a boiler room at Titan Wheel, 2701 Spruce St. in Quincy, early this morning, having received a call about 3:40 a.m.

They say the fire was due to a malfunction, and though they aren’t sure of the specifics, they said it was likely due to a problem with the boiler’s water supply.

Though the boiler was damaged, Tri-Township said there didn’t seem to be significant damage to the surrounding structure, as the area was equipped to handle high heat.

No injuries were reported, and they cleared the scene about two hours later.

The Quincy Fire Department also responded to assist but cleared the scene earlier as the fire was in Tri-Township’s district.

