Hannibal 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16, At 6:00 PM

Pirates All-State Performer Expected To Make A Decision On What College He’ll Sign With
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - WGEM Sports has learned that Hannibal High’s 4-Star Recruit Aneyas Williams has now determined what University he will attend after he graduates from the prep ranks in 2024. Williams is scheduled to make an “official” announcement on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Korf Memorial Gymnasium in Hannibal, Missouri.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m.

Missouri, Alabama, Penn State. Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Auburn and Florida were nine of the final ten colleges Williams was reviewing a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Riding High On A 3-Game Winning Streak As They Prepare To Host The Lady Bombers Of Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Set To Face Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Brown County Lady Hornets Tip-Off Against Carrollton In Mount Sterling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Brown County Lady Hornets Hit The Hardwood In Mount Sterling To Face Carrollton

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Illini West Lady Chargers Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Hardwood Against Central/Southeastern

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central/Southeastern Tips Off Against Illini West On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Are Preparing For A Highly Anticipated Battle On The IHSA Hardwood Against The Liberty Eagles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Southeastern Suns Preparing For Another Meeting On The IHSA Hardwood Against Liberty High

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Quincy High Prepares For Western Big 6 Conference Home Opener On Tuesday vs. The Rock Island Alleman Pioneers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Basketball Team Set To Host Alleman On Tuesday At Blue Devil Gym

Sports

WGEM Sports Breaking News: Monday (December 5) Quincy University Hawks Release Their 2023 Baseball Schedule

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Release Their 2023 Baseball Schedule

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 1) Quincy High Blue Devils Wrestling Team Takes On The Bloodhounds of Fort Madison On The Mats During Their (2022-23) Home Opener

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Square Off Against The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison On The Mats

Sports

Quincy Blue Devils Wrestling Team Faces Ft. Madison In Their (2022-23) Home-Opener

Updated: 22 hours ago

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 12

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) QHS Blue Devil Freshman Wrestler Todd Smith Makes Varsity Debut vs. Fort Madison’s Daniel Sokolik In The Gem City

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Wrestling Team Faced Fort Madison During Their (2022-23) Home-Opener