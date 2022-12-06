Hannibal 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16, At 6:00 PM

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - WGEM Sports has learned that Hannibal High’s 4-Star Recruit Aneyas Williams has now determined what University he will attend after he graduates from the prep ranks in 2024. Williams is scheduled to make an “official” announcement on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Korf Memorial Gymnasium in Hannibal, Missouri.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m.

Missouri, Alabama, Penn State. Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Auburn and Florida were nine of the final ten colleges Williams was reviewing a few weeks ago.

