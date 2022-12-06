Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an intruder.(banedeki via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.

WDBJ reports the two men were then involved in a struggle that caused both of them to fall to the floor before the homeowner shot the alleged intruder two times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheeks died in the shooting. His body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy with the results currently pending.

Grayson County deputies said their early investigation indicates the homeowner acted within the law.

Copyright 2022 WDBI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal 4-star running back Aneyas Williams set to make announcement Friday
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
President Joe Biden visits Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
A doctor in Louisville is working as a substitute teacher to meet a need in the community.
Doctor helping teacher shortage by working as substitute, donating paycheck
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Polls closing in Georgia runoff to decide final Senate seat
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the...
Federal judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince in killing