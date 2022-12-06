Hospital Report: 6 December, 2022
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Margaret “Peggy” A. (O’Leary) Sparano, 51, of Quincy, IL, passed away on December 1 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO after a brief illness. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Mildred Elaine Bringer, age 89, of the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, MO passed away, December 3, . at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports no births today
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.