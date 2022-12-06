Judge Amy Lannerd sworn into Fourth District Appellate Court

QUINCY (WGEM) - Judge Amy Lannerd was sworn in on Monday as a justice of the Illinois 4th District Appellate Court.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White presided over the ceremony.

Lannerd was assigned to fill the vacancy created by Justice John W. Turner when he made the decision to not seek retention.

She said she is grateful for the opportunity that this new assignment has given her.

“It is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Lannerd said. “It gives me an opportunity to utilize different skills and an opportunity to review cases.”

Lannerd was appointed to the bench as a Circuit Judge in the Eighth Circuit in 2016 and she won election in 2018.

Before this, Lannerd was a partner at Lewis, Longlett & Lannerd, LLC, in Quincy.

