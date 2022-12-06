Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says

Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.
Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.(Monroe County jail)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (Gray News) – A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Florida after authorities say he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes from a Walgreens.

Deputies responded to the Walgreens store around 10:40 a.m. after employees and in-store witnesses said a man, who officers later identified as Tracy Jay Mofield, walked out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying.

Authorities located the man in a white Lexus, which then sped away. They then located the vehicle again where it stopped.

When deputies confronted Mofield, they said he admitted to stealing the toothbrushes before throwing them off the Long Key Bridge.

Deputies then took Mofield to jail and charged him with larceny.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal 4-star running back Aneyas Williams set to make announcement Friday
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
President Joe Biden visits Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
A doctor in Louisville is working as a substitute teacher to meet a need in the community.
Doctor helping teacher shortage by working as substitute, donating paycheck
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Polls closing in Georgia runoff to decide final Senate seat
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the...
Federal judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince in killing