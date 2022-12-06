Newer multi-family housing could soon be developed in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night, aldermen voted to approve a resolution that would bring up to 100 units to 5100 Chestnut Street.

City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said council approved dividing about 10 acres into eight lots near the Lake Ridge subdivision.

The developers propose building six-plexes and four-plexes.

”A six-plex has to have at least 16,000 square feet of land area to go with it. So that’ll be the variable or the density restriction on the property. Once we get a site plan, that shows the layout, we will be able to calculate what actual density works out.” Bevelheimer said.

Bevelheimer said they plan to phase out construction in three phases to see if the market can absorb that many units.

Developers have not yet announced how much the units will cost to rent.

People who live in the area expressed their concerns about how it’ll change neighborhood traffic, worsen existing water pressure issues and affect the overall safety and security in the subdivision.

”We have spoken to the developer, Mr. Wilson and he assured us these units will complement our neighborhood, but this does nothing to alleviate the problem of increased traffic,” Naomi Austin said.

Bevelheimer said the next step is the new subdivision will have to be annexed into Quincy to connect to city water and sewer.

He said the petitioner for this project will have to make that request.

