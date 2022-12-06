Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cold and flu season is here, but germs that cause colds are in the air year-round.

So why do people seem to get sick more in winter?

A new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology may have the answer, and it may sound disappointingly simple.

Colds are caused by the cold - cold weather that is - and the effect it has on your nose.

According to the study, the chilly air damages the immune response in the nostrils.

In fact, reducing the temperature by as little as 9 degrees inside the nose kills nearly half of its virus and bacteria-fighting cells.

Medical experts are calling the finding a scientific breakthrough.

According to one doctor, “This is the first time that we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor of our innate immune response that appears to be limited by colder temperatures.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
A magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck western Monroe County early on Saturday.
Weak earthquake hits Monroe County

Latest News

Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Craig Sicknick, left, brother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted...
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger talks about the Capitol riot during an Congressional Gold...
Jan. 6 'tragic day,' chief of Capitol Police says
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says