Teresa Adams House unveiled for families seeking medical attention

QUINCY (WGEM) - The community gathered on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony, unveiling the new Teresa Adams House.

Officials said the more than $2 million upgrade was needed because the original Quincy Hospitality House wasn’t designed for people with disabilities.

Karen Dieckhoff is one of the founders of the original Quincy Hospitality House. She sat on the board in 1993 and helped plan what the first house would embody.

At the unveiling of the newest home, she gets to reflect on the progress made in three decades.

“We dreamed, just dreamed of having a place like this for this long and so this day is just a great culmination of many, many, many people working,” said Dieckhoff.

The Teresa Adams House, which was built on land donated by Blessing Health, is named after the Quincy native who officials said was a symbol of home and comfort in the Tri-States’ healthcare system.

Her husband, Kent Adams, said she would be thrilled about the new facility.

“It’s just incredible,” said Adams.

The new Teresa Adams House offers more handicap accessibility opportunities with guests being able to roll their wheelchair straight into the building instead of having to navigate steps.

The original hospitality home, located on Oak Street, has stairs that all visitors are forced to take to enter.

The new building offers two wheelchair entrances.

All eight rooms in the facility are wheelchair accessible, with two queen beds in each and roll-in showers.

Teresa Adams House Coordinator Becky Albert said having a place like this is essential for those receiving medical treatment, and their families, in the area.

“If you ever have had a loved one that’s been under care and you need a place to be able to stay just to have that nap, or have a shower, have a little bit of something to eat, you know that it makes such a difference for them as caregivers to be able to go back and handle whatever they need to for that loved one,” Albert said.

Teresa Adams House staff said there are no age restrictions on who can stay at the home, but they are looking for some more volunteers before they allow lodging at the home after Jan. 1.

The Teresa Adams House will serve those receiving inpatient and outpatient care at blessing hospital or any medical doctor’s or dentist’s office in the surrounding area.

The team said they’ll also serve families visiting local nursing homes, funerals or those visiting the Illinois Veterans’ Home.

The cost is $40 per night, but grants are available to those who are unable to pay.

