Warm temps means rain and not snow

Rain should be falling most of the day Thursday
Rain should be falling most of the day Thursday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - This is not typical of our normal weather for the second week of December. Every day this week temperatures will be running above what is normal for this time of year. Normally this time of year we top out about 40 degrees so most of the day we are in the 30s.

That is not the case with this week, temperatures will be in the upper 40s even in the low to mid-50s over the next seven days. With that being said, any potential moisture to fall from the sky, will fall in the form of rain and not snow.

We do have rain in the forecast on Thursday. It looks like it is nearly 100% for the rain to fall over the region. That rain will be falling across the area Thursday through the daytime hours running overnight Thursday through Friday morning. At this time it looks as if we will see a half inch possibly up to 1 inch of rainfall by the time the system exits the area.

