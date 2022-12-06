WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Quincy High Prepares For Western Big 6 Conference Home Opener On Tuesday vs. The Rock Island Alleman Pioneers

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (4-0) Quincy High basketball team was busy at work on the practice hardwood at Blue Devil Gym earlier today preparing for Tuesday’s contest against the (1-6) Pioneers of Alleman. The game will mark the (2022-23) Western Big 6 Conference home opener for the Blue Devils. QHS posted a 62-50 win on the road last Friday against United Township to post their first conference win of the new season.

Alleman enters Tuesday’s game against the “Blue & White” riding low on a 3-game losing skid. Blue devils head coach Andy Douglas took timeout from drills on Monday to offer a scouting report on the Pioneers.

