WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Quincy High Prepares For Western Big 6 Conference Home Opener On Tuesday vs. The Rock Island Alleman Pioneers
Blue Devils Head Coach Andy Douglas Offers Scouting Report On The Alleman Pioneers
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (4-0) Quincy High basketball team was busy at work on the practice hardwood at Blue Devil Gym earlier today preparing for Tuesday’s contest against the (1-6) Pioneers of Alleman. The game will mark the (2022-23) Western Big 6 Conference home opener for the Blue Devils. QHS posted a 62-50 win on the road last Friday against United Township to post their first conference win of the new season.
Alleman enters Tuesday’s game against the “Blue & White” riding low on a 3-game losing skid. Blue devils head coach Andy Douglas took timeout from drills on Monday to offer a scouting report on the Pioneers.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.