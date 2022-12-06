WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Quincy High Prepares For Western Big 6 Conference Home Opener On Tuesday vs. The Rock Island Alleman Pioneers

Blue Devils Head Coach Andy Douglas Offers Scouting Report On The Alleman Pioneers
QHS Basketball Team Prepares For (2022-23) Western Big 6 Home Opener vs. Alleman
QHS Basketball Team Prepares For (2022-23) Western Big 6 Home Opener vs. Alleman
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (4-0) Quincy High basketball team was busy at work on the practice hardwood at Blue Devil Gym earlier today preparing for Tuesday’s contest against the (1-6) Pioneers of Alleman. The game will mark the (2022-23) Western Big 6 Conference home opener for the Blue Devils. QHS posted a 62-50 win on the road last Friday against United Township to post their first conference win of the new season.

Alleman enters Tuesday’s game against the “Blue & White” riding low on a 3-game losing skid. Blue devils head coach Andy Douglas took timeout from drills on Monday to offer a scouting report on the Pioneers.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Are Preparing For A Highly Anticipated Battle On The IHSA Hardwood Against The Liberty Eagles

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Southeastern Suns Preparing For Another Meeting On The IHSA Hardwood Against Liberty High

Sports

WGEM Sports Breaking News: Monday (December 5) Quincy University Hawks Release Their 2023 Baseball Schedule

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Release Their 2023 Baseball Schedule

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 1) Quincy High Blue Devils Wrestling Team Takes On The Bloodhounds of Fort Madison On The Mats During Their (2022-23) Home Opener

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Square Off Against The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison On The Mats

Sports

Quincy Blue Devils Wrestling Team Faces Ft. Madison In Their (2022-23) Home-Opener

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 12

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) QHS Blue Devil Freshman Wrestler Todd Smith Makes Varsity Debut vs. Fort Madison’s Daniel Sokolik In The Gem City

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Wrestling Team Faced Fort Madison During Their (2022-23) Home-Opener

Sports

QHS Freshman Wrestler Todd Smith Makes Varsity Debut vs. Ft. Madison's Daniel Sokolik

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Set To Face Pittsfield Tonight On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pittsfield Will Play Host To Southeastern Tonight On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

Southeastern Basketball Team Ready To Venture To Pike County This Evening

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 2) Canton Lady Tigers Ready To Tip-Off Against Palmyra Tonight On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Set To Play Host To Palmyra On The MSHSAA Hardwood Tonight