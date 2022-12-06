WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 5) Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Are Preparing For A Highly Anticipated Battle On The IHSA Hardwood Against The Liberty Eagles

Suns Head Coach Brad Ufkes Offers Insight On Facing The LHS Eagles
Southeastern All-State Forward Danny Stephens Offers His Thoughts On Facing Liberty High On The...
Southeastern All-State Forward Danny Stephens Offers His Thoughts On Facing Liberty High On The Hardwood(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tri-State area prep basketball fans have been waiting for almost an entire year for a rematch on the IHSA hardwood featuring the Eagles of Liberty High and the top-ranked Suns of Southeastern in Augusta, Illinois. The time for that rematch has arrived and the Suns are making sure that they are well-prepared to tip-off against LHS.

Southeastern head coach Brett Ufkes and Suns All-State forward Danny Stephens recently offered their thoughts on facing the Eagles once again in less than 24 hours.

