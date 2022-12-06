WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Illini West Lady Chargers Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Hardwood Against Central/Southeastern

Lauren Miller & Brilyn Lantz Lead CSE In Scoring With 14 Points Each On Their Home Floor Against IWHS
Central/Southeastern Rolls to A Victory Over Illini West On The IHSA Hardwood
Central/Southeastern Rolls to A Victory Over Illini West On The IHSA Hardwood(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -At Camp Point Central High School this evening on the prep hardwood, the (6-3) Lady Chargers of Illini West rolled into town to face CSE. Lauren Miller and Brilyn Lantz came out and led by example for CSE as they both pumped in 14 points after 4 quarters of action against IWHS. When the final horn sounded, Central/Southeastern rolled to a big 47-36 win on their home floor against the Lady Chargers.

Reagan Reed Led Illini West with 16 points during the road setback. Allison Icenogle, Madison Qusenberry, and Ryle Reed all chipped in with 6 points each for the Lady Chargers.

Illini West is now (6-4) on the season. The Lady Chargers will return to action next Monday vs. Bushnell in Laharpe.

