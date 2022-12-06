WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Brown County Lady Hornets Tip-Off Against Carrollton In Mount Sterling
Lady Hornet Standouts Klare Flynn Pumps In 20 Points While Katey Flynn Chips In 18 During Home Victory
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, December 5, 2022
IHSA Basketball
Girls
Carrollton 27
Brown County 58
BC: Klare Flynn (20 Points)
Katey Flynn (18 Points)
Illini West 36
Central/Southeastern 47
Pittsfield 41
Rushville-Industry 20
Bushnell-Prairie City 34
Macomb 61
West Hancock 68
Payson-Seymour 27
98th Annual Monroe City Tournament
Girls
Mark Twain 8
Monroe City 42
South Shelby 72
Paris 10
Boys
Palmyra 42
Paris 28
Mark Twain 54
Louisiana 60
MSHSAA Basketball
Girls
Clark County 44
Knox County 29
MSHSAA Basketball
Schuyler County 76
Putnam County 59
SCHS Rams Now (4-1) On The Season
IHSAA Basketball
Highland (Iowa) 24
HTC Crusaders 74
HTC: Luke Hellige (24 Points)
College Basketball
John Wood Blazers 71
Rend Lake 61
JWCC: Jeremiah Talton: (25 Points)
Blazers Now (7-4) On The Season Overall /// (2-0) In Region 24
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.