WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Brown County Lady Hornets Tip-Off Against Carrollton In Mount Sterling

Lady Hornet Standouts Klare Flynn Pumps In 20 Points While Katey Flynn Chips In 18 During Home Victory
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, December 5, 2022

IHSA Basketball

Girls

Carrollton 27

Brown County 58

BC: Klare Flynn (20 Points)

Katey Flynn (18 Points)

Illini West 36

Central/Southeastern 47

Pittsfield 41

Rushville-Industry 20

Bushnell-Prairie City 34

Macomb 61

West Hancock 68

Payson-Seymour 27

98th Annual Monroe City Tournament

Girls

Mark Twain 8

Monroe City 42

South Shelby 72

Paris 10

Boys

Palmyra 42

Paris 28

Mark Twain 54

Louisiana 60

MSHSAA Basketball

Girls

Clark County 44

Knox County 29

MSHSAA Basketball

Schuyler County 76

Putnam County 59

SCHS Rams Now (4-1) On The Season

IHSAA Basketball

Highland (Iowa) 24

HTC Crusaders 74

HTC: Luke Hellige (24 Points)

College Basketball

John Wood Blazers 71

Rend Lake 61

JWCC: Jeremiah Talton: (25 Points)

Blazers Now (7-4) On The Season Overall /// (2-0) In Region 24

